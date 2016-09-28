Melissa Sweet writes children’s bio of E.B. White and will visit Swan’s Island

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Swan's Island Public Library, 451 Atlantic Road, Swan's Island, Maine For more information: 207-526-4330; islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer

Island Readers & Writers is teaming up with Caldecott Award-winning author and illustrator Melissa Sweet to bring her new book “Some Writer!” to six island schools and their communities this fall.

IRW invites community members and Swan’s Island Elementary students to meet Melissa at an author presentation, book sale, and signing at Swan’s Island Public Library, 9:00 a.m. For more info, contact Candi Joyce at the library, 207-526-4330.

“Some Writer!” is a biography of Maine writer E.B. White, who wrote for the “New Yorker” and is best-known for his classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.” The biography, the first of its kind for kids, masterfully blends Melissa’s collage and illustration with E.B.’s life story – it’s a feast for the eyes!

This is the third stop for Melissa on her six-island tour with IRW and her new book. She will also visit North Haven, Vinalhaven, Great Cranberry Island, Deer Isle – Stonington, and Tremont. For more information on the tour, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer.

