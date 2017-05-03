Melanoma Community Educational Event

emmc | BDN
By emmc,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted May 03, 2017, at 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn - Bangor, 250 Haskell Road, Bangor, ME

For more information: (207) 973-7483; cancer.emmc.org

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Where is the Melanoma Amongst Them All?

Join EMMC Cancer Care for a free community educational event about melanoma with guest speaker Jaymie Panuncialman, MD, FAAD, Penobscot Valley Dermatology in Orono, ME. Dr. Panuncialman, is a board certified dermatologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and completed her dermatology residency at Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Refreshments of coffee, tea, and dessert will be available.

Open to any community member interested in learning more about skin cancer. To reserve your seat at the event, please contact: Arthur West, assistant, Cancer Registry, EMMC Cancer Care, (207) 973-7483 or awest@emhs.org.

Special thanks to Penobscot Valley Dermatology and Lafayette Family Foundation.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage, Quimby heir take monument fight to Capitol HillLePage, Quimby heir take monument fight to Capitol Hill
  2. New York Times features the ‘prettiest village in Maine’New York Times features the ‘prettiest village in Maine’
  3. LePage, St. Clair set for showdown before U.S. House committee on monumentLePage, St. Clair set for showdown before U.S. House committee on monument
  4. Maine House votes to let small groceries open on Easter, Thanksgiving, ChristmasMaine House votes to let small groceries open on Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas
  5. Maine woman in Mass. heroin bust held on $25K bail

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs