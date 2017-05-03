Melanoma Community Educational Event

Thursday, May 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Hilton Garden Inn - Bangor, 250 Haskell Road, Bangor, ME
For more information: (207) 973-7483; cancer.emmc.org
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall, Where is the Melanoma Amongst Them All?
Join EMMC Cancer Care for a free community educational event about melanoma with guest speaker Jaymie Panuncialman, MD, FAAD, Penobscot Valley Dermatology in Orono, ME. Dr. Panuncialman, is a board certified dermatologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and completed her dermatology residency at Roger Williams Medical Center/Boston University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Refreshments of coffee, tea, and dessert will be available.
Open to any community member interested in learning more about skin cancer. To reserve your seat at the event, please contact: Arthur West, assistant, Cancer Registry, EMMC Cancer Care, (207) 973-7483 or awest@emhs.org.
Special thanks to Penobscot Valley Dermatology and Lafayette Family Foundation.
