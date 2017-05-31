Community

Meeting for parents of children with special needs scheduled for Brunswick on June 17

Posted May 31, 2017, at 4:26 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Parents of children with special needs are invited to a discussion centered on how All Saints Parish can support parents and foster the active participation of all children in the faith community, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St. in Brunswick. Register by contacting Amy Ford at  725-2624 or amy.ford@portlanddiocese.org. Childcare will be available for children ages 1 and older.

