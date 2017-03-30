Friday, April 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Parish House, 86 Court Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us
How do stringed instruments work? How do they sound? What moods do they create and what stories do they tell? Discover this and more at the concert, “Meet the String Family,” at the Unitarian Universalist Parish House in Castine on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM. The Juniper Quartet of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will also present the music of Mozart, Telemann, Chopin, Bizet, and Copland, the folk music of Denmark and Orange Blossom Special, and the music from some of your favorite movies, like Star Wars, Frozen, and Harry Potter!
This program is cosponsored by the Witherle Memorial Library and the Castine Arts Association. For more information, contact the Witherle Memorial Library at (207) 326-4375 or refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.
