Meet the Author’s Series

By Sharon Nichols
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 12:04 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME

For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us

Hank Holden, author of Confessions of a Redneck Yuppie, kicks off the Meet the Author Series sponsored by the Palermo Community Library on Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. Holden is a former research scientist, owner of a small sporting goods store in central Maine, and part-time writer of short stories.

Confessions of a Redneck Yuppie is a collection of short tales reflecting his experiences wandering the fields and streams of New England. Full of wit and Maine humor, it is a wicked good read!

The Palermo Community Library offers Kindles, books, large print books, audio books, Inter-library loan, DVDs, VHS tapes, Wi-Fi, patron computers, printing, faxing, and ancestrylibrary.com! There is also a community room with a large screen TV available for meetings and presentations.

The Palermo Community Library is an all-volunteer library. If you would like to volunteer, please call 993-6088.

Palermo Community Library

2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME

993-6088

www.palermo.lib.me.us

Email: palermo@palermo.lib.me.us

Like us on Facebook: Palermo Community Library

