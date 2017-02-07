Meet the Author’s Series

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us

Roger Guay, author of A Good Man with a Dog, is the second author to appear in the Meet the Author Series sponsored by the Palermo Community Library on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Guay’s recollections of events, both humorous and serious, will pull readers into the world of a Maine game warden. His careful retelling of events like his time in New Orleans after Katrina, as well as in ‘Buried Babies in Baxter Park’, will stay with readers for a long time. His willingness to share the personal and emotional toll that events take on members of the warden service make this a stand out book.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →