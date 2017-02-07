Meet the Author’s Series

By Sharon Nichols
Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 3:58 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, ME

For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo.lib.me.us

Roger Guay, author of A Good Man with a Dog, is the second author to appear in the Meet the Author Series sponsored by the Palermo Community Library on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Guay’s recollections of events, both humorous and serious, will pull readers into the world of a Maine game warden. His careful retelling of events like his time in New Orleans after Katrina, as well as in ‘Buried Babies in Baxter Park’, will stay with readers for a long time. His willingness to share the personal and emotional toll that events take on members of the warden service make this a stand out book.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Social media comments cause school cancellation in HowlandSocial media comments cause school cancellation in Howland
  4. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  5. Woman accused of trying to sell heroin at Winterport storeWoman accused of trying to sell heroin at Winterport store

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs