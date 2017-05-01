Meet Surry Forest, BHHT’s Newest Property

Saturday, May 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Surry Forest, Chestnut Lane, Toddy Pond Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/
Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s new Executive Director Hans Carlson on a guided walk of the Surry Forest property. Come learn about the property, now that we own it! This will be a 3-mile walk on dirt roads, and will likely take about 2 hours of walking and talking, so bring appropriate footwear and supplies. We’ll be setting off from the gated entrance off of Chestnut Lane (from Toddy Pond Road) promptly at 10am.
