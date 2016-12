Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Dock Square Emporium, 50 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine For more information: 207-967-0143

Children are invited to meet Santa during this special book signing event for the locally published The Night Before Christmas! The event will be held at the Dock Square Emporium in Kennebunkport on Sat., Dec. 10 from 12-2pm.

