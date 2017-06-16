Meet Author Gerry Boyle

Sunday, June 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, Maine
For more information: 207-993-6088; palermo@palermo.lib.me.us
The Palermo Community Library will host Gerry Boyle in their next “Meet the Author” event on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2 p.m.
Gerry Boyle started his writing career as a journalist for the Maine Morning Sentinel covering police stations and courtrooms where he learned that “the line between upstanding citizen and outlaw is a fine one, indeed.” In his spare time, he began spinning those news stories into crime novels.
In 1993 he published Deadline, the first in his bestselling Jack McMorrow mystery series. The 2016 publication of Straw Man marks his eleventh installment in the series. In this book, Jack McMorrow takes us on a wild ride involving illegal gun sales, timber poaching, cyber-stalking, and the gray areas between right and wrong.
Straw Man was named Best Crime Fiction in the 2017 Maine Literary Awards!
Books will be available for sale. The event is free.
