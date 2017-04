HOULTON — Meduxnekeag River canoe race, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Houlton. Eight miles. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Fees $15, $10 youth. Pre-register by April 28 and receive a free T-shirt. Race proceeds benefit Dollars for Scholars. Contact Jane Torres 532-4216 or Peter Blood 532-2577.

