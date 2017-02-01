Medomak Valley second quarter honor roll

Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Jane Horovitz, Joseph Powell, Chelsea Ripley; honors: Jonathan Allard, Ryan Andrick, Quinlan Ashmore, Zachary Bowers, Noel Buendia, Hannah Carter, Whitney Dow, Macallah Dubord, Isaac Eutsler, Myles Frederick, Amber Hagin, Sarah Harvey, Tyler Hayes, Jessie Hugh, Madeline Knause, Cameron Leach, Josephy Malburg, Hunter McDaniels-Rossiter, Zackary Peters, Elizabeth Prescott, Austin Rogers, Benjamin Rowe, Margaret Ryan, Matthew Simmons, Hannah Smith, Tyeler Stewart, Steven Thompson, Connor Williams.

Grade 11, honors: Haley Bedenik, Alyssa Blackler, Krysta Cox, Gabrielle DePatsy, Tyler Field, Zoe Gammon, Somerset Ganz, Bridgette Gross, Josie Jameson, Danica Juntura, Hallie Kunesh, Maddie LaFrance, Samantha Pelkey, Brent Stewart, Adrianna Wadsworth, Colby Willey, Abigail Williams, Haley Wyllie.

Grade 10, high honors: Jaden Abruzese, Mackenzie Bickmore, Claire Bourett, Ethan Gould, Joseph Horovitz, Hattie Watmough, Madelyn White, Leah Wilcox; honors: Peter Alexander, Julia Bowden, Logan Butler, Elizabeth Caguana, Geovanni Caguana, Greyson Clark, Alec Coughlin, Zackary Cross, Christian Lei de Lima, Chloe Dennison, Nathan Emerson, Elizabeth Flanagan, Savannah Gilbert, Emalee Grant, Emily Grinnell, Jordan Hays, Nicholas Hill, Amos Hinkley, Ashley Holmes, Emma Hooper, Addie Jameson, Elizabeth Johnson, Kylie Lane, Kaysee Leary, Vanessa MacDougall, Eli McCollett, Elias Miller, Kaleb Pendleton, Kody Pruyne, Scott Robinson, Kaileigh Ross, Jennifer Saunders, Aubrey Schaeffer, Kennedy Scheimreif, Lydia Simmons, Ian Vannah.

Grade nine, high honors: Serena Blasius, Chloe Bossow, Abigail Bradeen, Sadie Cohen, Gabrielle Keene, Allison Lupien, Emily Lupien; honors: Andrew Beaucage, Chloe Blake, Andrew Bourett, Olivia Bradstreet, Isaac Casas, Kylie Christie, Colby Combs, Hayden Daigle, Sadie Davis, Jorden Fowler, Julia Glover, Cheyanne Greene, Alexander Hall, Jason Holbrook, Grace Kurr, Shelby Lash, Angel McKay, Von McLaughlin, Carson Murphy, Cheyenne Nash, Haley Osier, Ilie Parmley, Taylor Post, Paige Powell, Alexis Rutledge, Andrew Severson, Natalie Shields, Michael Simmons, Gianna Smith, Michaela Staples, Kiya Stelzer, Kyra Waltz, Kylie Weeks, Kyle Weinand, Cameron Willis, Emily Wotton, Travis Wyman.

