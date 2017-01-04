Medicare 101: Cutting through the Red Tape

By Marianne Pinkham
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 10:01 a.m.

Medicare 101: Cutting through the Red Tape

Are you new to Medicare or do you want to learn more about the Medicare coverage you have? The CCC offers a monthly clinic to discuss Medicare options for plan coverages, benefits, how to avoid penalties and ways to help pay for your Medicare plans. Aging and Disability Resource Counselor and certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) specialist Joshua Rich will provide answers to your questions.

Registration is required. Significant others are welcomed, Suggested donation $15.

Thursday, January 12, 9:00 AM—10:30 PM Call Spectrum Generations 563-1363

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kindPortland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
  2. Near-drowning in Bangor hotel pool averted by community membersNear-drowning in Bangor hotel pool averted by community members
  3. Trump committee invites Madawaska band to inaugurationTrump committee invites Madawaska band to inauguration
  4. Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with macheteBelfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete
  5. LePage increases pressure for school consolidationLePage increases pressure for school consolidation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living