MEDICARE 101: Cutting through the Red Tape

By Marianne Pinkham
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:27 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 1:30 PM—3:30 PM

Are you new to Medicare or do you want to learn more about the Medicare coverage you have? The CCC offers a monthly clinic to discuss Medicare options for plan coverages, benefits, how to avoid penalties and ways to help pay for your Medicare plans. Aging and Disability Resource Counselor and certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) specialist Brooke Jansen will provide answers to your questions. Registration is required (563-1363). Significant others are welcomed. Suggested donation $15.

