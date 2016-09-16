MECA’s 2016 BFA visiting artist lecture series

Portland, Maine — Maine College of Art’s Bachelor of Fine Art Program is pleased to announce the 2016 Visiting Artist & Guest Lecturers Series, invites professional artists, educators, curators, thought leaders, and creative entrepreneurs to present on topics of interest and importance to the MECA community. All lectures in this series are hosted in Osher Hall and are open to the public at no charge. Seating is limited. This series is supported in part by the Gene R. Cohen Charitable Foundation, the Isabel K. Pease Trust, and friends of the College through the Osher Chair Naming Program. Call 207.699.5010 for more information.

David Johansen & Mara Hennessey

Thursday, September 29, 12:00pm

David Johansen is a singer-songwriter, actor, and performer, recognized over the years for his brilliant forays into entertainment and culture. In the 1970’s Johansen with Johnny Thunders started the celebrated New York Dolls, disbanding after a few years of “too much, too soon”. Following the mantra of adjust & create, Johansen crawled out of the heap of broken dolls and emerged with the David Johansen Band and for some time identified as the character Buster Poindexter, that Rascal Pack bon vivant with the martini glass, and pompadour. Johansen claims that he is neither unhappy enough to be a poet nor indifferent enough to be a philosopher, but lucid enough to be a condemned man.

For several years he often performed in an act called Howlin for Hubert, in which he conjured Howlin Wolf and Muddy Waters with Howlin Wolf’s guitarist, the late Hubert Sumlin.

He continues to write, sing, and tour with the New York Dolls as well as in solo performances, accompanied by guitarist Brian Koonin but mostly these days he can be found singing in NYC’s classiest boites as the ultra-musical Buster Poindexter. Mara Hennessey has been touring and collaborating with Johansen for many years. A writer and visual artist, Hennessey designs, produces, and art directs their performances, both at home in New York, and all over the world from the Royal festival hall in London to the cafe Carlyle in New York City. She is currently working on a book using material from her travels.

Allyson Mitchell

Thursday, October 20, 12:00pm

Allyson Mitchell is a maximalist artist working in sculpture, performance, installation and film. Her practice melds feminism and pop culture to investigate contemporary ideas about sexuality, autobiography and the body, largely through the use of reclaimed textile and abandoned craft. These articulations have resulted in a coven of lesbian feminist Sasquatch monsters, a room-sized Vagina Dentata, an army of super genius Holly Hobbies and a woodland utopic library complete with a wishing well of forbidden political knowledge. Her works have exhibited in galleries and festivals across Canada, the US and Europe, including Tate Modern, the Textile Museum of Canada, the Museum of Contemporary Canadian Art, the Andy Warhol Museum, Walker Art Center, The British Film Institute, Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

A survey of Mitchell’s “hand made” animated film and video work recently toured festivals and performance spaces internationally with exhibitions in Dublin, London and Bologna. Until their retirement in 2004, Mitchell also performed actively with the fat performance troupe ‘Pretty Porky and Pissed Off’, which she co-founded in 1997.

Saya Woolfalk

Thursday, November 3, 12:00pm

Saya Woolfalk is a New York based artist who uses science fiction and fantasy to re-imagine the world in multiple dimensions. With the multi year projects No Place, The Empathics, and ChimaTEK, Woolfalk has created the world of the Empathics, a fictional race of women who are able to alter their genetic make-up and fuse with plants. With each body of work, Woolfalk continues to build the narrative of these women’s lives, and questions the utopian possibilities of cultural hybridity.

Her work considers the idea that symbolic and ideological systems can be activated and re-imagined through collaboration, imaginative play and masquerade. To effect this re-imagining objects, bodies, and landscapes are constructed to immerse us in the logic of another place. In many ways Woolfalk’s works become the repository of the dreams and ideas of the many people who participate in producing and imagining the contours of the works. In the tradition of the fable or folk story, Woolfalk maps the desires and ideas of people to create narratives that attempt to be relevant to a contemporary audience.

