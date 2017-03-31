MECAmorphosis 2017 Runway Fashion Show

By Nancy Walker
Posted March 31, 2017, at 3:48 p.m.
Last modified March 31, 2017, at 4:04 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Thursday, May 4, 2017, Show Starts at 7:30, Doors Open at 7:00

The Runway Fashion Show in the Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) features work by students in our Textile & Fashion Design Program and raises critical support for MECA’s Student Scholarship Fund. The Textile & Fashion Design Program at MECA was created through a generous gift from Roxanne Quimby. Tickets are $100. Buy tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2872006

