MDI Science Café – Too Creative for Science?

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine
For more information: 207.288.3147; mdib.org
Have you ever wondered what it is like to grow up in a family of artists and then end up a scientist? What does thinking like an artist offer the scientist? Can the blending of art and science encourage a more diverse population of students to pursue science, and improve the public understanding of science? Ahna Shop, Ph.D., associate professor of genetics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will give you an exciting glimpse into her life and how she has impacted science, education and the public with her two passions: science and art.
MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion.
Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance.
