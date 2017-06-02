MDI Science Café – The Meeting of Art and Science: A Pathologist’s View

Monday, June 26, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3147; mdibl.org
The summer MDI Science Café series will kick off June 26 with a talk on the interface between art and science by Cheryl M. Coffin, M.D., of Surry, Maine, an artist and professor emerita of pathology, microbiology and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Coffin, who says she strongly believes that what she has learned from looking at and creating art has made her a better pathologist, will discuss how art and pathology share similar, complementary processes of observation, cognition, practice and intuition. The intuitive hunch that “something is important” is shared by both disciplines, she notes.
Coffin’s talk is being held in anticipation of the opening of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s sixth annual Art Meets Science exhibit, which go on display at the Maine Center for Biomedical Innovation on July 5. Coffin is one of four MDI Biological Laboratory artists-in-residence whose work will be included in the exhibit.
The 2017 Art Meets Science exhibit will focus on the process of creation: how artists and scientists are inspired by their interactions with one another. The documentation of this process — through artistic journals, laboratory notebooks, sketches and photographs — will be a highlight of the exhibit.
MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion.
MDI Science Cafés are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance. Refreshments will be served. For more information on the summer MDI Science Café series or for updates on the 2017 Art Meets Science exhibit, please visit mdibl.org/events/ or call 207-288-3147.
