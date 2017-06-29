MDI Science Café — Slowing Aging to Prevent Age-Related Disease and Decline

By Bonnie Gilfillan
Posted June 29, 2017, at 1:09 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Maine Center for Biomedical Innovation, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine

For more information: 2072883147; mdibl.org

Can we really slow the aging process? Can we increase our resistance to diseases of aging like cancer and Alzheimer’s? Since experiments carried out in many labs over many years suggest that the answer is yes, why don’t we have a magic pill? Actually, it may already exist. In this MDI Science Café, Aric Rogers, Ph.D., assistant professor at the MDI Biological Laboratory, will talk about why nature allows for variations in the rate of aging that affect disease susceptibility, how lifestyle changes can tap into genetic programs that promote robust health, and why we are on the cusp of a transformation in preventative medicine.

