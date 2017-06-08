MDI Science Café – Precision and Imprecision: Science and the Art of Medicine

Monday, July 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Maine Center for Biomedical Innovation, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine
For more information: 207.288.3147; mdibl.org
Josephine P. Briggs, M.D., director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at theNational Institutes of Health, will begin her talk by introducing the methods of modern ‘evidence-based medicine’, including the critical role that rigorous studies, particularly randomized clinical trials (RCT’s), play in learning the benefits and risks of medical therapies.
MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion.
Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance.
