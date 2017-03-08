MDI Science Café – On Defining Old Age: The Relationship Between Health and Longevity Across Species

Monday, April 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Center for Science Entrepreneurship, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine For more information: 207-288-3147; mdibl.org

How do we define old age? Why do some people lead healthy, productive lives well into old age, while others age prematurely? What can research in animals tell us about extending healthy human lifespan? What steps can individuals take to prolong their lifespans?

MDI Biological Laboratory post-doctoral fellow Jarod Rollins, Ph.D., will discuss these and other intriguing questions in aging science at an MDI Science Café entitled, “On Defining Old Age: The Relationship Between Health and Longevity Across Species.”

The development of sophisticated tools and technologies has given scientists an increased understanding of the mechanisms underlying aging. Since aging is the top risk factor for most major diseases, this newfound understanding raises the prospect that new therapies can be developed that prolong healthy lifespan while also delaying the onset of most major diseases.

Rollins will discuss the revolution that is underway in aging research and the potential impact of that revolution on human health.

MDI Science Cafés are offered through the MDI Biological Laboratory in fulfillment of its mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from scientists about the latest research trends. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion. Open to the public, free of charge. Refreshments will be served.

Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance.

