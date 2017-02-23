MDI Science Café – Nanotechnology and the Futurist Green Material, Nanocellulose

Monday, March 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Center for Science Entrepreneurship, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine For more information: 2072883147; mdibl.org/events

Entrepreneur Nadir Yildirim, Ph.D., will talk about the potential of microscopic wood fibers called nanocelluloses to transform Maine’s forest products industry in a March 6 MDI Science Café entitled “Nanotechnology and the Futurist Green Material, Nanocellulose.”

Yildirim is the co-founder and president of Revolution Research, an Orono, Maine-based research and development startup that is creating 21st century products from nanocellulose in the form of eco-friendly wood-based ceiling tiles and insulation.

Yildirim says his company is addressing one of the world’s central issues — the environmental, economic and political impacts of energy production — by developing building products that are efficient, ecofriendly and renewable.

MDI Science Cafés are offered through the MDI Biological Laboratory in fulfillment of its mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from scientists about the latest trends in scientific research. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion.

Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance

