Community

MDI Science Café — Mapping the Chemosphere: Understanding the Chemicals in Our Environment

By Bonnie Gilfillan
Posted June 26, 2017, at 12:21 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kinne Library, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine

For more information: 2072883147; mdibl.org

Joseph R. Shaw, Ph.D., an associate professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, will discuss how toxic chemicals are a major contributor to human and environmental health problems, and how we lack the basic information needed to protect human health and the environment from harmful chemicals.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  3. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  4. Susan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill voteSusan Collins waiting for CBO score before she decides on Senate health bill vote
  5. In a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help programIn a better job market, Maine can’t fill openings in college help program

Top Stories

Similar Articles