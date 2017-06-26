MDI Science Café — Mapping the Chemosphere: Understanding the Chemicals in Our Environment

Monday, July 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kinne Library, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine
For more information: 2072883147; mdibl.org
Joseph R. Shaw, Ph.D., an associate professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, will discuss how toxic chemicals are a major contributor to human and environmental health problems, and how we lack the basic information needed to protect human health and the environment from harmful chemicals.
