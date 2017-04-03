MDI Science Café – Is Maine Vacationland for Migratory Shorebirds? Using New Technology to Understand Potential Conflicts Between Human Activity and Shorebird Conservation

Monday, May 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salisbury Cove, Maine
For more information: 207.288.3147; mdibl.org
Rebecca L. Holberton, Ph.D., professor of avian biology at the University of Maine’s School of Biology and Ecology, and Lindsay Tudor, a wildlife biologist for the bird group at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, will discuss a new technology aimed at tracking shorebird movements at the next MDI Science Café.
Their presentation is entitled “Is Maine Vacationland for Migratory Shorebirds? Using New Technology to Understand Potential Conflicts Between Human Activity and Shorebird Conservation.” The final café in the winter series will be held on Monday, May 1, at 5:00 p.m. at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine.
“Maine’s coastal habitats provide resources for humans and wildlife alike,” Holberton said. “But for shorebirds that rely on these habitats to rest and refuel along their extensive journeys to and from Arctic breeding grounds, human activities such as beach recreation and shellfish and rockweed harvesting may pose challenges.”
Holberton and Tudor have been using a new technology to track shorebird movements within and between stopover sites during their fall migrations in Maine and beyond.
They will discuss how their work reveals what shorebirds do and where they go in Maine, issues related to shorebird population declines and the importance of collective efforts among state and federal resource agencies, private landowners, resource harvesters, birders and the public in conserving Maine’s natural resources.
MDI Science Cafés are offered through the MDI Biological Laboratory in fulfillment of its mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from scientists about the latest research trends. Short presentationsdelivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion. Cafés are open to the public and free of charge. Refreshments will be served.
MDI Science Cafés are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance.
