MDI Science Cafe – A Geneticist’s Toolkit: How to Connect Genes with Their Function

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Kinne Library, MDI Biological Laboratory, 159 Old Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 2072883605; mdibl.org/events

Exploring the power of new tools to push the frontiers of biology and medicine will be the subject of an MDI Science Café by MDI Biological Laboratory scientist Dustin Updike, Ph.D., entitled “A Geneticist’s Toolkit: How to Connect Genes with Their Function.” The inaugural café in the winter series will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. in the Kinne Library at the laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Updike will focus on two exciting new tools in the geneticist’s toolkit. The first is high-throughput genetic sequencing, which will ultimately allow scientists to develop a complete catalog of human genetic variation that can be used to guide personalized treatment. He will also discuss CRISPR/Cas9, a simple, precise and effective gene-editing tool that allows scientists to quickly identify the function of a gene, helping them understand the molecular basis of disease.

MDI Science Cafés are offered through the MDI Biological Laboratory in fulfillment of its mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from scientists about the latest trends in scientific research. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion.

MDI Science Cafés are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance.

