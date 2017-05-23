MDI Photo Club Exhibit to Open

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Northeast Harbor Library, Mellon Room, 1 Joy Way, Northeast Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2072763333; nehlibrary.org
The MDI Photo Club Annual Exhibit opens Thursday, June 1 in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor. The exhibit remains open to the public through Thursday, June 29.
A reception open to the public is Friday, June 2 at 5:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided.
The exhibit includes images from 39 local photographers, with subjects ranging from landscape, wildlife, and nature, to travel and abstracts. The exhibit includes photos by four local students whose photos won a judging to be included.
The MDI Photo Club is a group of local photographers who meet monthly, hear presentations on various photographic topics, go on photographic outings, and learn from each other how to improve their skills.
More information about the club is at www.mdiphotoclub.org. Images from last year’s exhibit and club meetings are available on the website.
For more information, contact Kate Young of the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333.
