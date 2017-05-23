MDI Photo Club Exhibit to Open

By Alfred Judd
Posted May 23, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Northeast Harbor Library, Mellon Room, 1 Joy Way, Northeast Harbor, Maine

For more information: 2072763333; nehlibrary.org

MDI Photo Club

Mt. Desert Island, Maine

www.mdiphotoclub.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 23, 2017

MDI Photo Club Exhibit Opens

The MDI Photo Club Annual Exhibit opens Thursday, June 1 in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor. The exhibit remains open to the public through Thursday, June 29.

A reception open to the public is Friday, June 2 at 5:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided.

The exhibit includes images from 39 local photographers, with subjects ranging from landscape, wildlife, and nature, to travel and abstracts. The exhibit includes photos by four local students whose photos won a judging to be included.

The MDI Photo Club is a group of local photographers who meet monthly, hear presentations on various photographic topics, go on photographic outings, and learn from each other how to improve their skills.

More information about the club is at www.mdiphotoclub.org. Images from last year’s exhibit and club meetings are available on the website.

For more information, contact Kate Young of the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333.

# # #

Photo Credit: Michael Rindler

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. How Maine came to play a central role in an international eel smuggling schemeHow Maine came to play a central role in an international eel smuggling scheme
  2. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  3. Officials identify man who died in Belgrade shootingOfficials identify man who died in Belgrade shooting
  4. Man wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in OhioMan wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio
  5. Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donorsFeds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs