MDI Hospital’s Family Health Center Merges with Cadillac Family Practice

BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Family Health Center has merged with Cadillac Family Practice at 322 Main Street in Bar Harbor. Drs. Mary Dudzik and David Painter, who helped establish the Family Health Center in 1995, are now accepting patients at their new home at Cadillac Family Practice.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Drs. Mary Dudzik and David Painter for their years of commitment and service to the Family Health Center. At Cadillac Family Practice, these excellent physicians will have increased access to care management and behavioral health services, enabling them to provide more integrated, seamless care,” said MDI Hospital President/CEO Arthur J. Blank. “I’d also like to thank Practice Manager Lisa DeWitt and the entire staff of the Family Health Center for working to ensure a smooth transition to Cadillac Family Practice.”

At Cadillac Family Practice, Drs. Dudzik and Painter join Dr. Mark Kandutsch, family nurse practitioners Linda Crowell and Angie DelVecchio and physician assistant Louis Ingrisano. Dr. Dudzik will continue to practice at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center, of which she is also a founding member, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. She will be available at Cadillac Family Practice on Mondays and Tuesdays. Dr. Painter will be available Monday through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Cadillac Family Practice at 288-5119.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →