MDI Hospital to Offer Free Smoking Cessation Group Class

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: MDI High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Rd, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-801-7802

Bar Harbor – MDI Hospital will be offering a free group class to help people quit smoking. Led by Martha Bucklin and Kathy Mulligan, the class will meet at MDI High School on Tuesdays from 5:00-5:45, beginning March 14th, for 4 consecutive weeks. Participants of the class will make a quit plan, learn how to disarm triggers, overcome cravings, manage stress, have peer support and learn about alternative therapies and medications to help them to stop smoking. Contact Sharon Hobbs at 801-7802 or sharon.hobbs@mdihospital.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →