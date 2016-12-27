MDI Hospital Receives Grant Funds to Replace Emergency Generator

BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island Hospital has received three significant grants from Maine foundations in support of the hospital’s Emergency Generator Campaign: $50,000 from the Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation; $50,000 from the Davis Family Foundation; and $25,000 from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

The campaign began in January of this year when the Manton Foundation of New York offered a $1 million dollar challenge grant to the hospital to replace its 35-year-old emergency generator. MDI Hospital must raise the $1 million in matching funds by June 30, 2017 to receive the $1 million grant. In addition to the three Maine foundation grants, individual donors and local businesses have pledged over $800,000 to the generator project, leaving $200,000 to be raised.

“With the support of the Manton Foundation, the generosity of our Maine foundations and the commitment of our individual donors, we are well on our way to meeting our fundraising goal for this major capital project,” said Arthur J. Blank, MDI Hospital President/CEO. “These funds will serve to strengthen the health of our community and provide the capacity we need to foster growth, progress, and access to leading-edge medical technologies.”

In 2014, MDI Hospital conducted an Efficiency Risk Assessment Survey that identified the emergency generator on its main campus as the hospital’s top priority, mandating complete replacement of the unit. While the aging emergency generator has been carefully maintained and inspected since its installation in 1981, it is nearing the end of its natural life. Additionally, given its size, age, and limitations, it was determined the current generator is incapable of servicing the entire main campus.

MDI Hospital’s generator is now working at maximum capacity, curtailing growth opportunities for the organization, said Blank. “Town governments on our Island, the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, and the community as a whole have a vested interest in MDI Hospital’s responsiveness and preparedness for emergency situations all year round.”

Once funding is secured, the project is anticipated to take an estimated 9 to 12 months from start to finish. There will be no interruption of emergency generator service during construction as the present unit will remain online until this project is complete. Future connections will also be accommodated to allow for expanding power needs, as well as the addition of new Hospital facilities. MDI Hospital is working in close collaboration with Emera, Efficiency Maine, DAI Architects and DiGiorgio Associates to ensure a smooth implementation process. The organization anticipates that the new generator will come online in the summer of 2018.

For more information about MDI Hospital’s Emergency Generator Campaign, please contact Lani Naihe, Director of Advancement, at 801-5040 or lani.naihe@mdihospital.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →