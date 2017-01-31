MDI Hospital Receives $100,000 from The First for Emergency Generator Campaign

From Left: Steve Sprague, Senior Mortgage Lender, The First; Lani Naihe, Director of Advancement, MDI Hospital; Jon Nicholson, Senior Regional Business Relationship Officer, The First; Arthur J. Blank, President/CEO, MDI Hospital; Tony McKim, President/CEO, The First; Vince Messer, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Trustees, MDI Hospital; Brenda Fernald, Business Development Officer, The First.
By Bethany Roberge
Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:35 a.m.

GENERATING GOOD WILL … The First National Bank of Bar Harbor presented Mount Desert Island Hospital with a check for $100,000 in support of the hospital’s Emergency Generator Campaign on Wednesday, January 25. The funds help bring MDI Hospital closer to its goal of replacing the organization’s 35-year-old emergency generator with matching funds from a $1 million challenge grant issued by the Manton Foundation of New York. To date, the campaign has raised more than $800,000.

