MDI Hospital Receives $100,000 from The First for Emergency Generator Campaign

GENERATING GOOD WILL … The First National Bank of Bar Harbor presented Mount Desert Island Hospital with a check for $100,000 in support of the hospital’s Emergency Generator Campaign on Wednesday, January 25. The funds help bring MDI Hospital closer to its goal of replacing the organization’s 35-year-old emergency generator with matching funds from a $1 million challenge grant issued by the Manton Foundation of New York. To date, the campaign has raised more than $800,000.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →