MDI Hospital Offers Free Diabetes Prevention Program

Mount Desert Island Hospital offers a comprehensive Diabetes Prevention Program several times a year. The program is free and requires a 12-month commitment. The classes meet weekly for 16 weeks and then monthly for the remainder of the year.

The community based Diabetes Prevention Program helps participants make small successive changes in diet, physical activity and stress management. By following the program, participants can lose 7-10 percent of their body weight and lower their chances of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

The new session begins on May 4 and will meet on Thursdays from 12:00-1:00 pm. This program will take place at the Straus Center at 16 Community Lane in Southwest Harbor.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Kathy Mulligan at 801-5034.

