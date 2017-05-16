MDI Hospital Nursing Excellence Award Winners Named

BAR HARBOR— Mount Desert Island Hospital is pleased to announce the five winners of its 2017 Nursing Excellence Awards: Cara Carter, CMSRN; Denise Chandler, BSN, CEN, CEPN; Jenny Gott, RN, BSN; Joyce MacIntosh, OCN; and Peter Sullivan, RN-BC. “These nurses are so deserving of this honor,” said MDI Hospital President/CEO Art Blank. “In addition to their talent, experience and education, each of them is a dedicated, compassionate professional. They clearly demonstrate how a passion for nursing can drive excellence in every aspect of patient care.”

The is the third year that MDI Hospital has given its Nursing Excellence Awards, and it is a tradition that will last for a long time to come, said MDI Hospital Nurse Educator Betsy Corrigan, RN, MSN. “This award recognizes nurses who demonstrate advocacy, leadership, mentorship and excellence in their nursing practice and who work to affect positive change to promote positive patient outcomes. It is a very prestigious award and one that the hospital takes very seriously.”

Candidates were nominated by their peers based on excellence in four categories: Leadership, Clinical Practice, Change Agent and Mentorship. A panel of judges comprised of hospital peers was charged with the difficult task of selecting just five winners. Award winners were presented with a framed certificate of excellence and a $100.00 gift certificate to a local restaurant.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →