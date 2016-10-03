MDI Hospital Hosts Community Flu Shot Clinics

BAR HARBOR—In an effort to combat an early flu season and increase community access to flu vaccines, Mount Desert Island Hospital has scheduled a series of community flu shot clinics across MDI. Getting vaccinated annually against the influenza virus dramatically reduces a person’s chances of contracting the illness. Because the vaccine does not use a live virus, a person cannot contract the flu from the vaccine. “Getting the flu shot not only helps protect you against the illness, it also can benefit your friends, family and coworkers because your chance of getting sick is much lower which means you’re less likely to pass it on to others,” said MDI Hospital Community Health Educator Kathy Mulligan.

The cost of the vaccine at MDI Hospital’s flu shot clinics is. Flu shots are free with MaineCare or Medicare, $40, cash or check, for all others. Receipts are provided for patients with private insurance who wish to submit their own claim.

Flu shots are available at these locations:

Thursday, October 13, Mount Desert Nursing Association, Northeast Harbor, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18, Malvern-Belmont, Bar Harbor, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18, Rodick-Lorraine, Bar Harbor, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 20, Community Health Center, SW Harbor, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (drive-thru)

Tuesday, November 8, Bar Harbor Town Office (upstairs) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about flu shot clinics, contact Kathy Mulligan at 801-5034 or kathy.mulligan@mdihospital.org.

