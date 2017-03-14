MDI Hospital Health Fair

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Bar Harbor Fire Station, 37 Firefly Lane, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-801-5034
BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island Hospital is set to host their annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Fire Station. This free event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to learn about many resources for a healthy lifestyle.
Wellness professionals from the MDI Hospital Organization will be on hand to provide health screenings including cholesterol checks, blood glucose, blood pressure, bone density, skin checks, body mass index diagnostics, and much more. These health screenings will help give you the knowledge and the tools that you need to stay healthy. Emergency Department staff will also provide CPR demonstrations.
Children’s activities will be centered on the 5-2-1-0 Let’s Go program, and healthy smoothies will be available.
Climate to Thrive will be on-site distributing free energy efficient LED lightbulbs to replace incandescent bulbs, as well as to provide information about composting. The Bar Harbor Fire Department will also be available to provide information and answer questions.
Complimentary healthy snacks will be available during the fair, and attendees can enter to win the door prize, which is a new composting bin.
For more information, contact Kathy Mulligan, Community Health Educator, at 801-5034.
