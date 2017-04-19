MDI Hospital 120th Anniversary Film Screening at Jesup Library

Thursday, April 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-4245
Can you imagine what this island would be like without a hospital? This is one of the questions posed by local filmmaker Peter Logue in the new collaborative documentary-style film, “Celebrating MDI Hospital: A history of caring. A community of healing. A legacy of giving,” set to be screened at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening celebrates MDI Hospital’s 120th anniversary and begins with a complimentary wine and cheese reception from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. generously sponsored by House Wine. The evening’s program and film screening begin at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free community event.
The screening marks the second showing of the film, which premiered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library in February to a packed house of more than 100 attendees. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to screen this wonderful film at the Jesup, and excited to see our community take such an interest,” said Lani Naihe, MDI Hospital’s Director of Advancement. “As Mount Desert Island’s oldest nonprofit and only hospital, we are proud to have served our community for more than a century, and we look forward to continuing to grow with our community into the next.”
The original film shares MDI Hospital’s history, personal stories from caregivers and healers, volunteers and community members. “The community is our hospital, and the hospital is our community,” said Jean Young, RN during her interview for the film.
For more information on the hospital’s upcoming anniversary celebrations or to get involved, contact Marisa at 207.288.5082, ext. 1429 or marisa.marinelli@mdihospital.org. For more information on the film screening, call the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245.
