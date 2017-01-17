Community

MDI Historical Society’s sixth annual baked bean supper Jan. 23

Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 10:17 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mount Desert Island High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: mdihistory.org

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s sixth annual baked bean supper will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Desert Island High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Road.

The menu will include baked beans, brown bread, coleslaw, mustard pickles, rolls, meats and cookies.

The Barn Family Band will provide dinner music, and a talk will be given after dinner by architectural historian Brad Emerson with a slide show “A Sense of Place: Changes and Constants.”

Tickets at the door for $10, $5 for children. Proceeds benefit history education programs at Sound School House. For information, call Brendan O’Keefe at 276-9323, email brendan@mdihistory.org or visit www.mdihistory.org .

 

 

