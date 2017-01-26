MDI Community Read

Join the YWCA MDI and the Jesup Memorial Library, the Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Public Library for a community read featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s “Unaccustomed Earth.” The read will end on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. with a potluck and a facilitated discussion at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The goal of the community read is to spark a conversation and explore the differences between people. “Unaccustomed Earth,” a collection of stories, focuses on the lives of immigrant clans and U.S.-raised children, including a linked trio of tales at book’s end. “Unaccustomed Earth” reached No. 1 on The New York Times’ best-seller list.

Books will be available at the Jesup, Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor libraries courtesy of Sherman’s Books. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245, Southwest Harbor at 207-244-7065, Northeast Harbor 207-276-3333 or the YWCA at 207-288-5008.

