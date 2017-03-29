MDI author Hope Rowan Debuts “Ten Days in Acadia”

Yarmouth, Maine (March 27, 2017)—Vacationing families looking for beautiful places to explore on Mount Desert Island will soon have a unique resource at their disposal. Southwest Harbor author and cartographer Hope Rowan has created a new hiking guide to Acadia National Park and the area that’s written specifically for young explorers.

“Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island,” which will be released by Islandport Press on April 25, features ten great regional hikes designed with young families in mind. A fictional 12-year-old girl named Hattie describes plants, animals, lakes, and more outdoor discoveries with readers. Kids will enjoy trail maps, photos, hiking safety tips, ideas for rainy days, and full-color drawings by Maine artist Jada Fitch.

All are invited to join Rowan for the official launch of her book on Monday, May 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor. Meet the author, enjoy some local treats, and learn the story behind the book. Books will also be available for sale and signing. This event is free and open to the public.

The kids’ guide book is already being recognized for its efforts to inspire a love and appreciation for the outdoors. Earl Brechlin, a Registered Maine Guide and local expert says, “Thanks to Hope Rowan and Ten Days in Acadia, the next wave of young conservationists will be well on their way.”

“Ten Days in Acadia” is Hope Rowan’s first book. She has spent the past fifteen years creating, designing, and teaching children about maps as a certified Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Professional. Her first tent camping in Maine was in a crib and she was introduced to the trails of Acadia from her father’s shoulders. Hope’s vacation experiences in Acadia led her to attend the College of the Atlantic where she received an advanced degree in Human Ecology. Now she lives on Mount Desert Island with Acadia National Park as her backyard.

Islandport Press is a dynamic, award-winning publisher dedicated to stories rooted in the essence and sensibilities of New England. For more information about the book or the event, please call 207-846-3344, visit www.islandportpress.com, or email info@islandportpress.com.

