MDI author Hope Rowan Debuts “Ten Days in Acadia” Southwest Harbor Public Library Hosts Book Launch on May 15

Monday, May 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Families looking for beautiful places to explore on Mount Desert Island will soon have a unique resource at their disposal. Southwest Harbor author and cartographer Hope Rowan has created a new hiking guide to Acadia National Park and the area that’s written specifically for young explorers.
Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids’ Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island features ten great regional hikes designed with young families in mind. A fictional 12-year-old girl named Hattie describes plants, animals, lakes, and more outdoor discoveries with readers. Kids will enjoy trail maps, photos, hiking safety tips, ideas for rainy days, and full-color drawings by Maine artist Jada Fitch.
All are invited to join Rowan for the official launch of her book on Monday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor. Meet the author, enjoy some local treats, and learn the story behind the book. Books will also be available for sale and signing. This event is free and open to the public.
Ten Days in Acadia is Hope Rowan’s first book. She has spent the past fifteen years creating, designing, and teaching children about maps as a certified Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Professional. Her first tent camping in Maine was in a crib and she was introduced to the trails of Acadia from her father’s shoulders. Hope’s vacation experiences in Acadia led her to attend the College of the Atlantic where she received an advanced degree in Human Ecology. Now she lives on Mount Desert Island with Acadia National Park as her backyard.
