MCI to hold Distinguished Achievement Ceremony during Reunion Weekend

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Maine Central Institute, 295 Main Street, Pittsfield, ME
For more information: 207487-5915; mci-school.org/reunion
PITTSFIELD – Maine Central Institute will hold its Distinguished Achievement Award induction ceremony during Reunion Weekend on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. on MCI’s Boutelle Savage Front Campus. This year’s recipients are MCI alumnae Jill McGowan of Falmouth, Maine and Jolene McGowan of Portland, Maine.
Jill McGowan ’78 founded her clothing company, Jill McGowan, Inc., in 1994 with a series of white shirts. This line was inspired by Jill’s work as a patternmaker for the famed menswear manufacture, Hathaway. After comparing her work on men’s shirts to women’s clothing of equal price, she realized the genuine need to improve the standard of women’s clothing. Jill’s shirts and seasonal collections are now available in over 300 specialty stores around the country and her work has been featured in several publications including Women’s Wear Daily, Harper’s Bazaar, the New York Times, Victoria, Real Simple, Rescue and more magazines, and the online fashion site Daily Candy. Jill has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show and Martha has blogged about her visit to the studio. Her shirts have been worn in many feature length films, and the television shows SportsNight, What Not To Wear and Martha Stewart. Jill McGowan was selected as one of the fashion innovators for the television show, Main Floor, sponsored by Cotton, Inc.
Jolene ’76 joined Jill McGowan, Inc. in 2000 after working nine years with L.L. Bean where she specialized in public and community relations. Jolene is Jill’s partner at Jill McGowan, Inc. and is responsible for all sales and marketing. Jolene also writes a bimonthly column in the Portland Press Herald, called Port City Post. She is an Advisory Board member of Bates Dance Festival and for many years worked and performed in Portland’s Arts community.
Maine Central Institute’s Distinguished Achievement Award was developed in 2002 for the purpose of honoring those alumni/ae and friends (faculty/staff) of Maine Central Institute who either achieved excellence while at MCI or who went on to achieve excellence after graduating or departing MCI.
The cost of the ceremony is $15 per person and includes dinner. Immediately following the ceremony, the Alumni Association will host the annual Alumni Summer Sno-Ball. To register, please go online to www.mci-school.org/reunion or contact the MCI Advancement Office at (207) 487-5915.
