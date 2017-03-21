Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Health Professions, 70 Middle St, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-795-7599; mchp.edu/wellness-conference
MCHP Wellness Conference Saturday, June 17, 2017. Lewiston.
Aromatherapy, dreams, homeopathy, Reiki, spirituality, crystals, sound, and movement. Open to the public, please join us. Please register today, space is limited.
FMI or to register http://www.mchp.edu/wellness-conference
