MCHP Wellness Conference

Meredith Kendall | BDN
By Meredith Kendall
Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Health Professions, 70 Middle St, Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 207-795-7599; mchp.edu/wellness-conference

 

Aromatherapy, dreams, homeopathy, Reiki, spirituality, crystals, sound, and movement. Open to the public, please join us. Please register today, space is limited.

FMI or to register http://www.mchp.edu/wellness-conference

