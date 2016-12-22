MCA Announces New Executive Director

From: Maine Chiropractic Association, Board of Directors

Contact: Robert Reed, as indicated below

To: All News Outlets

Date: December 20, 2016

The Maine Chiropractic Associated Board of Directors is pleased to announce Robert Reed of Lewiston as its new Executive Director. As Executive Director, Reed will be responsible for supporting an organization of over 200 Maine Chiropractic Doctors and their staffs in such matters as legislative and lobbying, marketing, educational events, financial planning and all administrative functions.

Reed grew up in Auburn and is a graduate of Husson University of Bangor. He resides with his wife Linda in Lewiston where he also serves as Lewiston City Finance Committee Chairperson and on the Advisory Board for Looking Ahead Clubhouse of Lewiston. He is active in Scouting and other youth activities as a way to give back to the community which raised him. He also serves on both the Mainecare Provider Advisory and Technical Advisory Groups assisting Mainecare and DHHS staff by offering valuable input on behalf of the healthcare provider community.

MCA President Michael Noonan, DC of Old Town says “we are very excited to have Mr. Reed join us and bring his expertise in the insurance, marketing and legislative arenas to help promote our profession. Mr. Reed began his career in healthcare by working for a Chiropractor in Lewiston and has worked for several practices and on behalf of the MCA as a private consultant more recently prior to his hire. We are pleased that he will be able to provide Maine citizens, other medical professionals and elected officials even more knowledge about chiropractic and our mission of natural drug-free healthcare”.

If you have questions about Chiropractic services please feel free to contact him at (207) 622-5421 or by email at mainechiroed@gmail.com.

