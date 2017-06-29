Mayor Joe Baldacci to Speak at UUSB July 9 Service

Sunday, July 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-947-7009; uubangor.org/
On Sunday, July 9, at 10:00 am, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, will present their annual service honoring the memory of Charlie Howard. Charlie was a young gay Bangor man and member of the Unitarian church of that time who was killed in 1984.
The service will feature speaker Joe Baldacci, mayor of Bangor, who will be speaking on his experience as a teenager during the time of Charlie Howard’s death, watching Bangor grow over the years since, and his dedication to expanding Bangor’s commitment to diversity in our community. Mayor Baldacci will focus on the proposed MultiCultural Center for the city as a new program to “Welcome the Other” and lead Bangor to practice “Radical Hospitality” as the City moves forward recognizing the benefits of immigration and immigrants in Bangor. Join us for this important and empowering service.
Immediately following the service there will be the traditional memorial walk to the Kenduskeag stream to honor Charlie Howard with a brief remembrance that will take place at the bridge where he was murdered so many years ago. See the amazing BDN article at this link for more information on the life and death of Charlie Howard: http://external.bangordailynews.com/projects/2014/06/charlie/?utm_campaign=refer#.WVRq64jyvb0
For more information contact the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor at 947-7009 or email marketing@uubangor.org.
