Mayo Regional Hospital’s Physician Practices earn national recognition for patient-centered care

Dover-Foxcroft, ME. June 15, 2017 – The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced that Mayo Practice Associates of Mayo Regional Hospital of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine has received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long‐term, participative relationships.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience of care and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits. Each patient’s care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system. Research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Mayo Regional Hospital has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

To earn recognition, which is valid for three years, Mayo Regional Hospital demonstrated the ability to meet the program’s key elements, embodying characteristics of the medical home. NCQA standards aligned with the joint principles of the Patient-Centered Medical Home established with the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Osteopathic Association.

“We are incredibly honored to accept this recognition on behalf of our five rural health clinics: Corinth Medical Associates, Dexter Internal Medicine, Dover-Foxcroft Family Practice, Guilford Medical Associates, and Milo Family Practice,” said Marie Vienneau, CEO and President of Mayo Regional Hopsital. “We will continue to stay focused on providing coordinated care and the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

To find clinicians and their practices with NCQA PCMH Recognition, visit http://recognition.ncqa.org.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s Web site (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Mayo Practice Associates is part of the Mayo Regional Hospital Health System and includes Corinth Medical Associates, Dexter Internal Medicine, Dover-Foxcroft Family Practice, Guilford Medical Associates, and Milo Family Practice. In addition to Mayo’s 5 Rural Health clinics throughout the region, the hospital provides EMS for all of Piscataquis county, psychiatry and counseling services, and various surgical specialties. Mayo Regional is the hub for healthcare and the largest employer in their region.

