Mayo Regional Hospital’s environmental staff are TOP in the nation

DOVER-FOXCROFT, MAINE. 3/23/2017 – The most recent national Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores, April 2015 through March 2016, have been released by Becker’s Healthcare-Infection Control & Clinical Quality. Mayo Regional Hospital is listed as one of the 59 cleanest hospitals in the country as reported by patients, scoring higher than 5,505 other hospitals nationwide.

The list is made up of hospitals for which 89 percent or more of patients reported on their HCAHPS survey that their room and bathroom were always clean. For reference, the national average is 74 percent. http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/quality/59-hospitals-with-the-cleanest-patient-rooms-as-reported-by-patients.html

This is a remarkable accomplishment and would not be possible without every member of the outstanding Mayo Environmental Services Department working together to keep Mayo so clean and inviting for their patients, community, and co-workers.

“A huge thank you to the hard working and dedicated Environmental Services staff that made this possible. When you see them please take a minute to thank them for all their hard work and dedication,” said Cal Wilson, Director of Support Services.

Mayo Regional Hospital is a 25 Bed Critical Access Hospital and Health System in Dover-Foxcroft Maine. Mayo has 5 Rural Health clinics throughout the region, provides EMS for all of Piscataquis county, psychiatry and counseling services, and various surgical specialties.

HCAHPS (the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) is a patient satisfaction survey required by CMS (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) for all hospitals in the United States. The Survey is for adult inpatients, excluding psychiatric patients.

