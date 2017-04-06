Mayo Regional Hospital Signs Interim Agreement with EMHS

Dover-Foxcroft, ME. April 5, 2017 – Mayo Regional Hospital has signed an interim agreement with Eastern Maine Health System (EMHS.) This non-binding agreement follows a substantial amount of work completed since last August when Mayo submitted a letter of intent with the Brewer-based health system. While the interim agreement does not commit Mayo or EMHS to any particular end result, it does acknowledge the potential opportunities for a closer relationship. It also provides a legal framework and timeline for each organization to do what is necessary to further define that relationship.

During the past seven months, representatives of Mayo and EMHS have met regularly to discuss what a closer relationship might look like, and determine how to best build on the strong clinical foundation that now exists between the two organizations.

For the past several years, Mayo’s Board of Trustees (Hospital Administrative District #4), comprised of members from 13 surrounding towns, and has considered strategies to assure a strong future for the hospital. In the spring of 2016, Mayo sent a Request for Proposals to health systems identified as potentially appropriate for a closer relationship and what that might look like. The Board liked what EMHS had to say, found the system’s mission (to partner with individuals and communities to improve health and well-being by providing high quality, cost effective services) to be highly compatible with Mayo. Additionally, as healthcare continues to move toward population health, which centers on ease of quality of life issues like access, quality of care, cost-efficiency, and wellness, Mayo liked EMHS’ assertion that our long-term success and sustainability depend on our ability to keep as many services as possible close to home, in our local community hospital setting. This will ultimately lead to lower costs, improved access, and importantly, the core elements of the high patient satisfaction and excellent patient experience that Mayo is known for.

Mayo Regional Hospital is exceedingly proud to be consistently recognized for quality, including being named a top hospital by The Leapfrog Group, and earning a state of Maine Safety and Health Award for Public Employers. We believe a closer relationship with EMHS will allow Mayo to thrive and grow and ensure the people of Piscataquis County have access to quality care close to home.

Mayo Regional Hospital is a 25 Bed Critical Access Hospital and Health System in Dover-Foxcroft Maine. Mayo has 5 Rural Health clinics throughout the region, provides EMS for all of Piscataquis county, psychiatry and counseling services, and various surgical specialties. Mayo Regional is the hub for healthcare and the largest employer in their region.

