Mayo Regional Hospital physician receives honorary degree from the American Academy of Family Physicians

Dover-Foxcroft, ME. April 28, 2017 – Jessica Joanna Richmond, MD, FAAFP, a family physician at Mayo Regional Hospital’s Milo Family Practice in Milo, ME, has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), the national medical association representing nearly 124,900 family physicians, residents, and medical students.

Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consists of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside the medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

“We congratulate Dr. Richmond on this most deserved recognition for her exemplary dedication to her profession and her patients,” said Marie Vienneau, President and CEO of Mayo Regional Hospital.

Dr. Richmond joined the Mayo Regional hospital team in 2012 and her scope of practice is Family Practice. Dr. Richmond earned her BA in Biology at Earlham College in Richmond Indiana, and she completed her medical degree in 2009 at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois. She did her Residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland in the Family Medicine Residency Program.

The AAFP was the first national medical specialty organization to require its members to complete a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years. It is the only medical specialty society devoted solely to primary care.

Mayo Regional Hospital is a 25 bed, non-profit, critical access hospital providing advanced medical services to more than 26,000 residents in the Piscataquis and adjacent Penobscot and Somerset counties.

