Mayo Regional Hospital hosts the 2017 March for Babies walk in Dover-Foxcroft

Sunday, May 21, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Mayo Regional Hospital, 897 W Main Street , Dover Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: (207) 564-4252; marchforbabies.org
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME. MAY 8, 2017 – March for Babies 2017 will take place on Sunday, May 21 at Mayo Regional Hospital. Registration starts at 12:30 pm for the 3 mile walk. The March for Babies is March of Dimes largest fundraiser, supporting programs that help moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies and healthy babies. Last year, the Penquis area event raised $5,000 and with the support of the local communities, strives to do it again.
“March for Babies gives us a unique opportunity to help the community we love,” said Denise Scuderi, RN, BSN, Vice President of Patient Care Services, who is participating on Mayo’s March for Babies team. “One in eight of our babies here in Maine are born prematurely, and that’s just not acceptable. Our community has to work together to improve the health of moms and babies,” continued Scuderi.
Thousands of families and local business leaders are joining together this month to celebrate March for Babies, the nation’s oldest fundraising walk, which helps more babies survive and thrive. Mayo Regional Hospital is leading the way in the Penquis area, helping the March of Dimes affect positive health outcomes in babies in Maine.
“We’re grateful and excited to have Mayo Regional Hospital leading the way for March for Babies,” says Hildy Ginsberg, Executive Director of March of Dimes Maine Market. “The passion and commitment to the health of babies from hospital staff has always been the driving factor in the success of this annual event.”
Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States. Funds raised by March for Babies in Maine help support community grants, advocacy work and educational materials, plus March of Dimes programs that provide comfort and support to moms and babies as well as cutting-edge research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects.
Penquis area residents can sign up to participate at marchforbabies.org, start a team with co-workers, family or friends, or donate to help babies survive and thrive.
