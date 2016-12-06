Mayo Regional Hospital Earns Coveted 2016 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award

Dover-Foxcroft, ME, December 6, 2016 – The Leapfrog Group announced today Mayo Regional Hospital has been named a Top Hospital for the first time. Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the U.S., the recognition showcases Mayo Regional Hospital’s commitment to patient safety and quality.

“We are very proud to accept this award from the Leapfrog Group for the first time” said Marie Vienneau, Mayo’s President& CEO. Mayo has made a significant commitment to improving patient safety over the past years from the Board, Medical Staff and Leadership level and down throughout the organization. But the real reason and congratulations for this award goes to our staff, particularly in Quality, Clinical IT and Nursing, who work hard every day to make these improvements.“

Mayo Regional Hospital received a Top Rural Hospital distinction, and was one of 115 Top Hospitals recognized across the country. The list includes:

• 9 Top Children’s Hospitals

• 56 Top General Hospitals

• 21 Top Rural Hospitals

• 29 Top Teaching Hospitals

The selection of Top Hospitals is based on the results of the 2016 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care, and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than three percent of hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Mayo Regional Hospital has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in the Piscataquis and Penobscot Region requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2016 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Mayo Regional Hospital is a 25 Bed Critical Access Hospital and Health System in Dover-Foxcroft Maine. Mayo has 5 Rural Health clinics throughout the region, provides EMS for all of Piscataquis county, psychiatry and counseling services, and various surgical specialties. Mayo Regional is the hub for healthcare and the largest employer in their region.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

