Mayo Regional Hospital and Dover-Foxcroft Police Department collaborate on drug take-back

DOVER-FOXCROFT, MAINE. 3/30/2017 – In a collaborative effort to continue the drug take-back program in the Piscataquis Region, Mayo Regional Hospital and the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department are working together to make drop boxes local communities more accessible. Mayo Regional Hospital will now have a drug take-back box located in the main entrance of the hospital so that community members can bring unused prescriptions, out dated medications and alike for a safe drop off at the hospital.

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department will oversee pick up of the deposits and will maintain the box at the hospital. This program has been successful as regional law enforcement departments have drop boxes located at their stations, but this will allow many community members further access to make a deposit at a convenient location.

A special thank you to Rite Aid for making these drop boxes available to local law enforcement in variety of local communities.

##

Mayo Regional Hospital is a 25 Bed Critical Access Hospital and Health System in Dover-Foxcroft Maine. Mayo has 5 Rural Health clinics throughout the region, provides EMS for all of Piscataquis county, psychiatry and counseling services, and various surgical specialties.

