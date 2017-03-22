Mayan Weavers

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
Enjoy an armchair traveling experience with Penobscot summer resident and long-time weaver Marjorie Wheeler as she shares her trip to the mountain villages of Guatemala. Co-sponsored by the Castine Woman’s Club and the Wilson Museum, Marjorie’s visual presentation on Tuesday, April 4 at 1 p.m. will take place in the Museum’s Hutchins Education Center in Castine. Learn about the industrious Mayan women weavers (and some men as well) who market and sell their products through the Fair Trade organization MayanHands.org.
Marjorie Wheeler is a retired teacher from Connecticut with degrees in Home Economics Education and Vocational Education. She is a member of the Handweavers Guilds of America in both Connecticut and Rhode Island as well as a member of the Castine Woman’s Club.
This program is open to the public and free of charge. For more information contact Wilson Museum 207-326-9247 or www.wilsonmuseum.org.
